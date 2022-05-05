Analyzing Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Babylon alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Babylon and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 485.11%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Sharecare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.19 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 2.32 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.