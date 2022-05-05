Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerra Gold and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.47%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 2.96 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -6.91 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.69 $420.07 million $0.40 11.20

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27%

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Centerra Gold pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

