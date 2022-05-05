Analyzing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 13.56 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.14

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.52%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Risk and Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor (Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

