Analyzing Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 78.90 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -2.79 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -3.51

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 334.68%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

