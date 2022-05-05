Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 249.74%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.99 $61.49 million $0.70 1.69 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.99

CBAK Energy Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.24% 0.68% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

