Analyzing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.45% -14.21% -10.74% AutoWeb -7.89% -36.27% -14.43%

This table compares Viant Technology and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.51 -$7.74 million ($0.68) -8.21 AutoWeb $71.58 million 0.54 -$5.66 million ($0.43) -6.44

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 AutoWeb 0 2 0 0 2.00

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 201.08%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.43%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than AutoWeb.

Summary

Viant Technology beats AutoWeb on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

