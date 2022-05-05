Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.