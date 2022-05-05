Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Annexon alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $410,000.

Annexon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annexon (ANNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.