Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $954.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.