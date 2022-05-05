APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

APA opened at $45.20 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

