Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 143,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

