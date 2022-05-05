AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

AppHarvest stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84.

Several research firms recently commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 77,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 495,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

