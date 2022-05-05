Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 32,500 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,032,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,601,169.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.