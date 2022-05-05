Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 77,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,348,776.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

