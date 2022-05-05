Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,931 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIT opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

