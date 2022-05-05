Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTX shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.