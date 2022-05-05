Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.17. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

