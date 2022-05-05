AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.43 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.