Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

