Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.