Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Archer Aviation to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.