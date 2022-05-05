Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.