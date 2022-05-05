Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Arcosa has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

