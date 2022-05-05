Arcosa, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Arcosa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
Arcosa stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.44. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About Arcosa (Get Rating)
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
