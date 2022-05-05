Arcosa, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Arcosa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Arcosa stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.44. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

