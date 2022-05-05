Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.