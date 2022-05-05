Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

ARBK stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.