Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANET stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

