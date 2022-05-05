Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ANET stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.