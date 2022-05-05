Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

