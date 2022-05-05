Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

