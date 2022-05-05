Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $114.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the highest is $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $501.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $505.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $643.05 million, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

