Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

