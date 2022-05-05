Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Insider Lp 22Nw Sells 3,196,336 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AFI opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

