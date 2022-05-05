Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Insider Lp 22Nw Sells 3,196,336 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AFI opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Armstrong Flooring (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.