Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARQQ opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

