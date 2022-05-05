Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.