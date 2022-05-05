Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%.

ARTNA stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

