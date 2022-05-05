Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.12%.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

