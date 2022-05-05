Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.25) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASND opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

