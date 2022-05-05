Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

AHT opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 477.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

