Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
