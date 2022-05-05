Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.