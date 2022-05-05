Ashland Global (ASH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00.

4/26/2022 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support margins. Ashland is also benefiting from a strong rebound in industrial demand. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows and maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

4/13/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ashland Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $107.41 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

