Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
