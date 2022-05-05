Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

