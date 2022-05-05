Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,597.76 ($19.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,683.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,857.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84). The firm has a market cap of £12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

