Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

