Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

