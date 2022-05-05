Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of ASTE opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $969.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 491.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

