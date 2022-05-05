Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.33).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 919.20 ($11.48) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 885.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73.

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

