AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ALOT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

