Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.