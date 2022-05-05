Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

