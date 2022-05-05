ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth $784,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

