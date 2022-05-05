ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.